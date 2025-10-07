Max Verstappen ‘lives rent-free’ in rivals’ heads as Michael Schumacher comparison made

F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen “lives rent-free’ in his rivals’ heads when it comes to battling him on track.

Verstappen is widely regarded as the most aggressive driver on the 2025 F1 grid.

The Dutchman has shown he’s not afraid to push the limits on track, as proven by his aggressive defending against Lando Norris in Mexico last year.

Sometimes Verstappen’s aggression boils over, such as when he collided with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year.

However, his bold moves usually pay off more often than not.

Verstappen pulled off a sensational overtake on Oscar Piastri at the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – a move that effectively won him the race.

The Red Bull driver will need more moments of brilliance like this if he’s going to close the 63-point gap to Piastri in the standings, with six rounds remaining.

Verstappen compared to Schumacher, Senna

Brundle believes Verstappen’s aggression leaves his rivals fearing and unsure about what he’s going to do.

Speaking ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sky Sports, he said: “I think Max, because he’s so aggressive, especially when he finds some grip that others don’t believe is there in the first few corners of the opening lap.

"I think he sort of lives in their heads rent-free, a little bit, because they don’t know what he’s going to do next. And that is entirely intentional.

“It’s exactly what Ayrton Senna used to do, and people like that. Michael Schumacher was another one.

“Whether it was Formula 3 or Formula 1, Ayrton would steam up the inside of you and leave you to decide whether you wanted to crash on that day in history or not.”

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button believes George Russell has been the only driver on the grid unafraid to point out Verstappen’s over-aggressive driving.

Russell called out Verstappen after the Qatar Grand Prix in a feisty exchange of words.

"I think he's been enabled [to bully] because nobody has stood up to him,” Russell said last year.

“Lewis stood up to him in 2021 and Lewis lost that championship unfairly. Could you imagine the roles being reversed? Max losing that championship in the manner of how Lewis lost that championship? I mean, [Michael] Masi would be fearing for his life.

“And the way Lewis dealt with that championship fight, he was hard, he was aggressive, he was always respectful, and he never went beyond the line.”

Speaking of Russell, Button added: “Yeah, he has, and he’s also the one to point out when other people haven’t quite a few times this year, especially with Oscar and Max.”