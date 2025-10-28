Williams explain the cause of Carlos Sainz’s bizarre pit lane speeding offences in Mexico

Williams shed light on the issues which ruined Carlos Sainz's race in Mexico

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Williams boss James Vowles has revealed that damage to Carlos Sainz’s wheel speed sensors resulted in two penalties for speeding in the pit lane.

Despite another impressive qualifying display, Sainz was unable to capitalise on it.

The Spaniard picked up damage on the opening lap of the race.

Sainz was one of several drivers to cut the first sequence of corners.

However, an incident with Liam Lawson ruined his race.

Sainz was still on the hunt for points but ended up picking up two penalties for speeding.

Explaining the issues Sainz faced in Sunday’s race, Vowles said: “A very difficult day. The positive news is the car was very fast, but we were unable to use it. In the case of Carlos, the race was over after Turn 1 and the damage resulted in both a flat spot but also damage to our wheel speed sensors, which are critical for the pit speed limiter.

“The net result is that we had to box earlier as the vibrations were significant, putting us on a two-stop, which led to us going 0.2 kilometres an hour over the pit speed limit and receiving the five-second penalty.

“When we came in for the second stop, we tried controlling it manually at 70 kilometres an hour, and on exit, Carlos still went slightly over the pit speed limiter, resulting in a drive-through penalty, which we completed.

“Without the drive-through penalty, and even with all the other elements, Carlos was still fighting for a point today, which is very impressive.”

Giving his perspective, Sainz said: “A race full of issues, compromised probably by the contact at the start.

“I think we were three or four into [Turn] 1 and there was a big melee that I think… We were three or four cars side by side, like always in Mexico, a tricky one.

“I think I damaged my rim, which damaged my first set of tyres, my rim sensor, my speed sensors of the tyre and my pit limiter wasn’t working.”

Another tough weekend for Albon

Alex Albon endured another tough weekend.

Albon lamented brake-related issues in qualifying, leading to another early exit in Q1.

He also bemoaned Williams’ strategy as he finished outside the top 10.

“With Alex, we didn’t get it right across the board, from communication, to start tyre, to how we optimised his performance,” Vowles added.

“This is a blip in what has been a strong season, so let’s finish strong across the next four events.”

Williams explain the cause of Carlos Sainz’s bizarre pit lane speeding offences in Mexico
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Williams explain the cause of Carlos Sainz’s bizarre pit lane speeding offences in Mexico
3h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
How Lando Norris’ “this is the car I don’t want” debrief sparked F1 title turnaround
4h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Susie Wolff on why Lewis Hamilton ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ for changing F1
4h ago
Susie Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “chilling a bit too much” before Malaysian MotoGP crash
6h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 season ‘not as bad as it looks’ as adaptation continues
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
7h ago
The start of the US GP
Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
8h ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
9h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
10h ago
Max Verstappen