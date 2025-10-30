How Charles Leclerc avoided a “slam-dunk” penalty at Mexico City GP

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes Charles Leclerc was fortunate to avoid a “slam-dunk” penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc was one of several drivers to cut across the opening sequence of corners.

While Leclerc gave up the lead, letting Lando Norris back through, it allowed him to stay ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc and Max Verstappen escaped penalties from the stewards, as did Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson.

Their cutting of the track irked a number of drivers, including George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

Giving his view on Lap 1 in Mexico, Palmer felt that Leclerc went off the track of his own accord.

It’s likely that, because it was an overtake on his teammate, Leclerc got away with it.

“Leclerc, from behind Hamilton, chooses to go off the road,” Palmer said.

“He’s not forced off by Lewis. You can see the space that Lewis leaves on the exit, goes straight across.

“The safest thing to do at this point is to absolutely floor it, rejoin in the lead, and choose who you’re going to let past. Basically, be your own judge.

“As we play it through, Charles lets Lando go through, but does not let Lewis go through. It should be a penalty, it should be a slam-dunk.

“I can only assume the stewards saw five cars go through, absolute melee. The reality is here, Charles Leclerc overtook Lewis Hamilton off the track, and he should have a penalty for it.”

Another podium for Leclerc

Leclerc capitalised on his opening lap to come away with his seventh podium finish of the year.

Teammate Hamilton has yet to finish in the top three in a grand prix in 2025.

Leclerc enjoyed a lonely race to second behind dominant winner Lando Norris.

However, he came under threat from Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

A mighty stint on the softs put Verstappen in contention.

However, a Virtual Safety Car caused by Sainz’s stricken Williams halted Verstappen’s charge.

