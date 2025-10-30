Fernando Alonso takes aim at FIA with unheard fiery team radio message in Mexico

Fernando Alonso delivered another memorable series of F1 team radio messages at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Alonso was forced to retire from Sunday’s race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as a precaution following brake-related troubles.

The Lap 1 mayhem, which saw several cars cut the first corner, caught the attention of Alonso.

The two-time world champion voiced his complaints over team radio.

“So I had a good start, in front of Sainz and some other people, they miss Turn 2, and they are three cars in front,” he said over team radio.

“I mean, it’s very unfair that I’m in this position, after making the corners, so let’s do something. I think it’s three or four cars.”

Aston Martin confirmed to Alonso that they were “feeding it back and talking”.

That didn’t go down well with Alonso, who replied: “Yeah, but we know that they don’t understand the consequences.”

“If we don’t recover the places, it’s that they don’t understand a thing about racing, and this is simply not possible. That’s simply not possible.”

Alonso’s radio wasn’t broadcast to the public despite his remark.

He added: “I know you’re doing everything you can. It’s because they broadcast it, all the radios that we do, privately, hopefully they broadcast this, and they see it, that Turn 1 and 2.”

“I can even see the replay now on the big screen.”

Alonso’s radio gold

The stewards ultimately took no action over what happened on Lap 1.

Post-race analysis showed that Charles Leclerc’s decision to cut the corner allowed him to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen was able to maintain position over the Mercedes duo after making a blistering start.

Similarly, Carlos Sainz cut the corner but sustained damage after contact with Liam Lawson.

With Alonso aware the stewards weren’t taking action, he delivered another hilarious radio message when running close to Sainz.

“Question for the race direction, can I cut the Turn 2 and 3, and pass like they do?” Alonso said. “Or, I stay on track better?”