Double standards? Lando Norris criticised “for a lot less” than Oscar Piastri

“He’s not getting criticised the same way Norris has been criticised for a lot less.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Lando Norris has been unfairly criticised compared to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris stormed to a dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, winning the race by over 30 seconds.

The British driver’s latest triumph means he leads the F1 drivers’ championship for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

There is now just one point between the McLaren drivers with four rounds to go.

Momentum is with Norris, having clawed back Piastri’s 34-point lead after the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri’s recent struggles

Piastri’s results - and general pace - have fallen off a cliff in recent rounds.

The Australian crashed out on the opening lap in Azerbaijan after jumping the start.

The last two races in Austin and Mexico City were also worrying for Piastri.

He finished fifth at the Circuit of the Americas, struggling for pace relative to Norris, and qualified down in eighth in Mexico.

Piastri recovered to fifth in Mexico, but he was still nowhere near the level he had shown earlier in the year.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella hinted that the disparity in pace was due to their respective driving styles. Piastri’s aggressive style didn’t suit the low-grip conditions of Austin or Mexico.

Is Norris criticised more?

Norris was heavily criticised earlier in the year for his mistakes and general poor form.

Norris is back in the lead of the world championship
Norris is back in the lead of the world championship

Villeneuve feels that despite Piastri “crumbling”, he hasn’t faced the same scrutiny.

“If you look at the first half of the season, he was very good at berating himself always, even too much,” Villeneuve said. “People really clamped on that, and they were starting to criticise him a lot.

“He’s really come back now and he doesn’t berate himself anymore. He’s still very politically correct in all his answers because he’s not giving us anything, but when you look at the way Piastri has crumbled, he’s not getting criticised the same way Norris has been criticised for a lot less.

“We’ll see how that pans out in the long run.”

In this article

Double standards? Lando Norris criticised “for a lot less” than Oscar Piastri
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Luca Marini suggests ‘renegotiating’ MotoGP’s qualifying format
27m ago
Luca Marini
F1 News
Toto Wolff reignites Michael Masi row with “lunatic” jibe over Lewis Hamilton title loss
1h ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
Double standards? Lando Norris criticised “for a lot less” than Oscar Piastri
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Official: Nicolo Bulega gets “dream” MotoGP debut in place of Marc Marquez
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega tests Ducati Desmosedici at Jerez
WSBK News
“Something good, something not” for Axel Bassani at first 2026 WorldSBK test
3h ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Ferrari’s view on Ollie Bearman’s standout Mexico drive amid promotion talk
3h ago
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 ‘won’t be at full power’ for Valencia MotoGP
3h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why Marc Marquez is “so difficult to beat” in MotoGP
3h ago
Alex Marquez
BSB News
Peter Hickman heads to Spa for “completely blind” tyre testing: “It's all about feel”
3h ago
Peter Hickman with Dunlop test team. Credit: Dunlop.
F1 News
Mercedes admit “decisive” mistake over delayed team orders at Mexico City GP
4h ago
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli