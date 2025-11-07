‘It’s about having fun’ – Lewis Hamilton’s misfortune continues at Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to “have some fun” as his run of misfortune continued at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton was eliminated in SQ2 after being forced to back off on his final flying lap due to double-waved yellow flags.

The incident was caused by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who had spun in the middle sector. 

It meant Hamilton was unable to improve, leaving him set to start the sprint race from 11th on the grid.

The seven-time world champion rued his bad luck in Mexico, after picking up a 10-second time penalty.

Hamilton felt aggrieved, as Leclerc had gone unpunished for cutting across the track on Lap 1 while staying ahead. 

Max Verstappen also escaped sanction for his aggressive lunge on Hamilton at Turn 1.

Hamilton is currently under investigation in Brazil for driving too quickly under double-waved yellow flags. 

If found guilty, he will receive a grid penalty.

Reflecting on his early exit, Hamilton said: “Yeah, it definitely didn’t help, but it’s not for the lack of trying. The team thought we were a lot faster than we are.

“We gave it everything and that’s ultimately what matters most, we were just not quick enough.”

Hamilton’s progress since the summer break has been masked by misfortune or poor execution. As a result, he’s trying to “enjoy” the final few races, regardless of his position on the grid.

“It’s hard to say that when you’re out in Q2,” he added. “We’re working hard and there’s not much more I can do. It is what it is.

“I am 11th now. I will just have to have some fun from there. At this point, it’s just about having fun because it’s not going well from my side, my year. I just have to enjoy it wherever I am.”

Ferrari “very slow” at Interlagos

Leclerc didn’t fare much better, securing eighth on the grid for the sprint race. 

He conceded that Ferrari were simply too slow at Interlagos.

“I am not happy. The car was very slow today,” he explained. “It didn’t feel that bad but we’re slow. We’ve got something to work on and to try and improve for tomorrow.

“Unfortunately, my lap in SQ3, the first one was pretty good. I had a rejected upshift in the last straight so it cost me a tenth and a half. It wouldn’t have been much better - maybe P7. A tough weekend so far.

“Nothing makes me think we are out of place in terms of setup. I will try something. Whether it’s going to be better or worse I am not sure.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

