What Sebastian Vettel thinks of Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 exit

Sebastian Vettel weighs in on Red Bull's change in leadership during the 2025 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has admitted he was “surprised” by Christian Horner’s shock exit from Red Bull earlier this year.

In July, Red Bull announced that they had parted ways with Horner, with Laurent Mekies replacing him with immediate effect.

Horner had been part of the team since 2005, overseeing their rise to world champions in 2010.

Driving for Red Bull, Vettel won all four of his world titles with the team before eventually leaving for Ferrari in 2015.

Vettel, who was in attendance at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, gave his view on Horner’s departure and his replacement, Mekies.

“Surprised. I mean, Christian has been there for so long, since the very beginning and knows this team inside out,” Vettel told Sky Sports.

“I think for this year, everything was in place. I know Laurent as well, the success, and I worked with him and he’s a really, really great person.

“But I think Christian left some big footsteps, not just because of all the success he’s had with the team, but also I think he was such a central part of the team. He knew what was going on and so on.

“I’m not completely aware of the organisation, the structure, and especially the plan for the future. But that’s where I think it’s valid to say, let’s wait and see how it turns out.”

Vettel on possible F1 return

Vettel called time on his F1 career at the end of 2022 following a lacklustre final season with Aston Martin.

Since then, the German has been linked with a return to F1.

Most speculation has centred on Vettel rejoining Red Bull as a possible advisor, potentially replacing Helmut Marko.

When asked about returning to F1 in some capacity, Vettel said: “I don’t know. I read there was a lot of talk about it and so on. I did speak with Helmut a little bit, but it never got anywhere, never gained any traction. I think, for me, I am fairly happy where I am in life right now. 

“I love F1. In the beginning, I thought I’m not sure whether I want to keep watching because I need to get a distance. I watch the races and follow it because I love the sport.

“I know the guys as well so I am still close in that way and if I don’t know if the right opportunity, position, perspective, whatever turns out, maybe there’s a role that I could be happy to step up to, but time will tell.”

What Sebastian Vettel thinks of Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What Sebastian Vettel thinks of Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 exit
1m ago
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
Ducati has “done everything we can” as Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP struggles continue
30m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Moto3 world champion announces racing future after emotional MotoGP farewell
1h ago
Albert Arenas, Gresini Racing, 2025 Portuguese Moto2
F1 News
Max Verstappen joins exclusive club after pit lane to podium Sao Paulo GP drive
1h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on missing top three in 2025 MotoGP standings: ‘This is not our target’
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales returns for Valencia MotoGP finale after lengthy injury spell
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris: Red Bull’s setup disaster shows it’s “easy to make mistakes” in F1
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Ferrari reveal true extent of Lewis Hamilton's race-ending damage
2h ago
Hamilton had a nightmare race in Brazil
F1 News
Was Oscar Piastri hard done by with ‘harsh’ 10-second penalty?
2h ago
Piastri's title bid suffered another setback
MotoGP Feature
Aprilia’s Portugal MotoGP domination was Ducati’s biggest warning yet
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP