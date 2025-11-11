Mark Webber’s view on Oscar Piastri’s controversial penalty at Sao Paulo GP

Mark Webber has likened Oscar Piastri’s controversial Turn 1 clash at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to “a first-lap incident”.

Piastri attempted an aggressive divebomb on Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc following the Safety Car restart at Interlagos.

The Australian made the corner but locked up in the process, making it seem as though he was out of control.

Antonelli didn’t leave adequate space for Piastri, resulting in contact.

While both drivers came away from the incident unscathed, Piastri emerged ahead of Antonelli.

Leclerc’s race was ended as a result of the clash, despite giving adequate room to both drivers.

The stewards handed Piastri a 10-second time penalty as a result, costing him a likely P2 finish.

Webber, who is Piastri’s driver manager, felt the penalty was harsh because the incident occurred just after a Safety Car restart.

“I think it’s a little like a first lap incident,” he said on Channel 4. “Normally, they give a little bit more room for a first lap, because it was a restart. He got a good restart, Kimi had a bit more room to his right, so he was the meat in a sandwich.

“Could’ve maybe cooperated a little bit more. 10 seconds, as we know, with this field, that’s just so hard to get back. Oscar lost a lot of points with that penalty.”

Why was Piastri penalised in Brazil?

The stewards felt that Piastri was fully to blame for the incident.

Piastri also received two penalty points on his super licence for the clash.

The FIA argued that Piastri was not far enough alongside Antonelli to claim the corner, while the lock-up was also noted, suggesting he wasn’t in full control of his McLaren.

“At the safety car restart on Lap 6, Car 81 (Oscar Piastri) attempted to overtake Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) on the inside of Turn 1,” the stewards explained.

“In doing so, PIA did not establish the required overlap prior to and at the apex, as his front axle was not alongside the mirror of Car 12, as defined in the Driving Standard Guidelines for overtaking on the inside of a corner.

“PIA locked the brakes as he attempted to avoid contact by slowing, but was unable to do so and made contact with ANT. This contact caused ANT to make secondary contact with Car 16 (Charles Leclerc), who was positioned on the outside and was forced to retire from the race as a result.

“PIA was therefore wholly responsible for the collision. A 10-second time penalty and 2 penalty points are considered appropriate and consistent with recent precedents.”

Piastri sits 24 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris with three rounds to go.