Lando Norris praised for fixing “brutal flaw” in 2025 F1 title race

Lando Norris has been lauded for finding the “right approach” as he moves closer to securing his first F1 world title.

Having stormed to back-to-back victories in Mexico and Brazil, Norris is 24 points ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri in the F1 drivers’ championship.

Norris can now afford to finish second at all of the remaining races - including the Qatar sprint - to take the title.

His form has peaked at the right time following an inconsistent start to the year, where Piastri had the upper hand.

A suspension tweak for the Canadian Grand Prix appeared to be the catalyst for Norris’ turnaround in form.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Since the summer break, Piastri has only beaten Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 TV commentator Alex Jacques has noticed a notable change in Norris.

Jacques cited how Norris has cut out needless errors and improved his composure over team radio.

At the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Norris started the race on pole but finished down in fifth after an error-strewn race.

It effectively ended his title charge as Max Verstappen produced a legendary drive to win from 17th on the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on F1 TV’s post-race show, Jacques said: “It’s been a hot streak at the most important part, hasn’t it?

“And I think that the key thing really is, he’s described it, where he would make errors in the past that would cost him a tenth, they’re now costing him hundreds.

“If you contrast this to exactly a year ago at this racetrack, lost the lead off the start, was constantly asking on the team radio, ‘Where’s Max? Where’s Max? Where’s Max?’ all the way through, and it was brutal to listen back to.

“It’s all disappeared. It’s all gone, and he’s worked hard on having the right approach at the end and he’s come good at the pressure moments.”

Norris insists “still a long way to go”

With three rounds remaining, Norris is on course to wrap up the title in Qatar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The next round in Las Vegas could prove tricky for McLaren.

Las Vegas’ long straights, combined with low track temperatures, should favour Mercedes and Red Bull.

McLaren struggled for pace at Monza and Baku - races won by Verstappen.

Russell won the 2024 Las Vegas GP from pole position, with Mercedes taking a 1-2 finish.

Norris isn’t getting carried away by his sizable lead in the points standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“No. It just feels like another weekend where I came here to try and win, to get the most points I could, and did that. I did that also last weekend,” Norris said in the post-race FIA press conference.

“So yeah, I think neither are turning points. They’re just strong results, which is exactly what I need, exactly what I’m fighting for every single weekend and every day.

“So just very pleased, but it’s still a long way to go. So no point getting too happy or excited just yet.”