All of the special F1 liveries for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

A number of F1 teams are running special liveries for this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alpine, Sauber, Racing Bulls and Williams will all run revised colour schemes as F1 returns to Sin City.

Las Vegas was added to the calendar in 2023, with Max Verstappen winning the inaugural race.

George Russell stormed to a dominant win in 2024, finishing ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

This year will no doubt be another fascinating race.

The F1 title fight is nearing its conclusion, with 24 points between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

None of the top four teams are running revised liveries this weekend.

Ferrari have limited-edition teamwear for Las Vegas.

Alpine

Alpine have a revised pink livery for this weekend’s Las Vegas GP.

Alpine

The 2025 Alpine F1 challenger will feature an extra splash of pink.

They have also added a roulette wheel design to their wheel covers, themed around Las Vegas’ casinos.

Racing Bulls

The Racing Bulls F1 team will sport a “holographic” livery this weekend.

Inspired by the “Holo Card”, RB say the livery is designed to “capture the bold, high-energy spirit and vibrant nightlife aesthetic of Las Vegas, with an iridescent finish that brings holographic patterns to life on a grand scale”.

Racing Bulls

Speaking about the new livery, CEO Peter Bayer said: “This season has really showcased how important special liveries are to our team and to our fans.

Each design has become a statement of creativity and expression; from the bold Magenta look in Miami, to our collaborations with Slawn and Shaboozey in Silverstone and Austin.

“We’ve been ferociously creative in the way we bring our partners’ worlds into our own, and we’re grateful for how they’ve embraced that spirit, turning each livery into a full celebration across multiple touch points for everyone to feel connected.

“Finishing the year with this striking Las Vegas design feels like the perfect way to cap off an incredible season of that innovation and collaboration.”

Williams

Williams will race in a striking black livery down the iconic Vegas Strip.

It is celebrating title partner Atlassian and their AI solutions partner Rovo.

Williams

Speaking of the change, James Vowles said: “This striking livery is the latest celebration of our work with partners Atlassian, who are helping to accelerate our tech transformation and bring Williams right back to the cutting edge.

“There could not be a more iconic place to unveil this than in Las Vegas, one of the most tech-forward cities in the world.”

Sauber

Sauber’s new colour scheme is celebrating their final races with title sponsor Stake.

Sauber

Sauber will become Audi in 2026, leaving behind the memorable green colour scheme.