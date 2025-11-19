Charles Leclerc’s manager ‘repeatedly contacted’ by F1 team over possible 2027 move

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari loyalty will be tested over the next year as rumours swirl about his F1 future.

Leclerc has yet to mount a serious title bid since joining Ferrari in place of Kimi Raikkonen in 2019.

He started 2022 with the fastest car, but poor in-season development and reliability issues ruined any chance he had of taking on Max Verstappen.

The Monegasque driver is on course for his second winless campaign in three years.

Ferrari have underdelivered with their 2025 F1 car, leading to speculation around Leclerc’s future.

Aston Martin interest

Journalist Leo Turrini has claimed Aston Martin have “repeatedly contacted” Leclerc’s manager, Nicolas Todt.

Leclerc has insisted he plans to remain loyal to Ferrari. However, if Ferrari fail to deliver a competitive car next year, when the new regulations come into play, he might need to assess his options to have a shot at the title during his peak years.

Writing in his column, Turrini said: “It comes as no surprise that Nicolas Todt has been repeatedly contacted by Aston Martin executives in recent times. And a good agent has a duty, not just a right, to evaluate every option in the interests of his client.

“After all, Aston Martin (Stroll Sr. is trying to sell the brand for production cars but seems unwilling to give up the team, which Christian Horner has been considering together with powerful investment funds), after all, as I was saying,

“Aston Martin will have Newey’s car and Honda’s engine from 2026, and again in 2027, because we are talking about that deadline, Fernando Alonso will be closer to fifty than forty.

“All this to say that we need to carefully observe the movements (behind the scenes) of those who represent the top drivers. At present, we are in the phase that was once called ‘surplace’ in track cycling.

“Everyone is standing still on their pedals, but in reality, they are ready to sprint. Precisely for 2027. At the centre of the domino effect is Max Verstappen. What will the almost former world champion do?

“I have just written about Leclerc and the appetites he arouses. If the Rossa doesn’t work out in 2026, who would bet on Charles staying at Maranello?”

Verstappen will remain a key player in the driver market, particularly if Red Bull underdeliver next year.

Verstappen was heavily linked with Mercedes before committing to Red Bull ahead of this year's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was also rumoured to be on Aston Martin's shortlist, potentially opening the door for a reunion with Adrian Newey.