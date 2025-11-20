Ferrari drivers called out for “very aggressive” radio comments during F1 2025

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes both Ferrari drivers have been guilty of being “too aggressive” over team radio throughout the 2025 season.

Ferrari have endured a miserable 2025 F1 campaign, failing to win a single race so far this season.

It means they’re on for their second winless campaign in just six seasons – their last was in 2020.

The SF-25 hasn’t lived up to expectations, falling short in all areas with no obvious strengths.

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton in the winter, combined with Ferrari’s strong end to last year, led to a lot of optimism heading into the new season.

Aggressive F1 car design choices haven’t paid off, leaving them fourth in the constructors’ championship with three rounds to go.

Ferrari’s poor form has led to speculation about Hamilton’s future – and whether he could retire early.

Similarly, Charles Leclerc has been linked with a move away to Aston Martin for 2027.

John Elkann’s comments after the São Paulo Grand Prix epitomised Ferrari’s struggles, as the team’s chairman told his drivers to “talk less”.

Elkann’s remarks came after a double DNF for Ferrari at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

After the race, Hamilton said that his “dream” of driving for Ferrari had turned into a “nightmare”, meaning Elkann’s comments were possibly more directed at the seven-time world champion.

Ferrari pair ‘driving on emotion’

Ferrari’s poor year has led to frustrations boiling over on team radio.

Hamilton and race engineer Riccardo Adami continue to have an awkward relationship.

While Adami has improved since the start of the year, the communication compared to what Hamilton had with Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington is incomparable.

Leclerc has delivered consistent performances, scoring seven podiums this year.

However, he has occasionally overstepped the mark, particularly when faced with recurring car-related issues, such as in Hungary.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Germany’s F1 podcast Backstage Boxengasse, Schumacher spoke about Leclerc and Hamilton’s radio conduct, which is reportedly impacting the engineers back in Maranello.

“We’ve already discussed this topic a few times with Ferrari, with Lewis, not just with the two of them, that it sometimes comes across as very aggressive, and I would say that the driving is based on emotion,” Schumacher explained.

“The driver says, ‘Why are they giving me a fine now, or what’s all this nonsense?’

“We’ve also had the issue of swear words and so on before. I think that, within certain limits, drivers should be allowed to use them.

“But in my opinion, this is going too far, so they shouldn’t have been allowed to do that.”