Jos Verstappen: McLaren pressure “now enormous” after double DSQ in Las Vegas

Jos Verstappen is adamant McLaren will feel “enormous” pressure in the final two races after their double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were excluded from the final race results due to excessive plank wear.

Norris’ car was scrutinised after he was forced to back off considerably at the end of the race.

It was theorised that Norris backed off to save fuel rather than to try to reduce plank wear.

Shortly after the race, the FIA announced that both McLarens had failed to comply with the regulations, meaning they were both disqualified.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This has reduced Norris’ lead at the top of the championship to 24 points over Piastri and Max Verstappen, who are now level on points.

Verstappen took a commanding victory in Las Vegas, dominating the race after snatching the lead from Norris on Lap 1.

Norris can still afford to finish second in all of the remaining races (including the sprint) to secure the title.

Giving his view on the events of Las Vegas, Jos labelled McLaren’s DSQ a “huge blunder” and questioned why they were “so much on the limit”.

“This is a big mistake from McLaren, a huge blunder, yes. Because why would you push so much on the limit? Maybe it really was an error, but maybe the car just works less well otherwise and they have to do this,” Jos said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I spoke to Max briefly before he left. He already knew then that they would be disqualified.”

The pressure on McLaren

With Verstappen now within a race victory of Norris, McLaren cannot afford to make any more mistakes from now until the end of the season.

McLaren might have to back Norris to ensure he gets the title over the line.

Norris could wrap the title up in Qatar if he wins the race – or outscores his two rivals by two points.

“The pressure at McLaren is now enormous and they will feel it,” Jos added. “It’s still the case that if Max wins the remaining races and Norris finishes second every time, then Norris becomes world champion. But Oscar Piastri is still there as well, and he won’t be too happy at the moment either.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“You can clearly see a difference between the two McLarens on track, how they go through the corners. One slides, the other doesn’t, and that raises questions. In any case, it’s going to be an incredibly exciting end to the season, and for Max everything has to fall into place. But he still has nothing to lose and can go all-out. And he will.”