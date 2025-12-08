Lewis Hamilton’s awkward radio exchanges with Riccardo Adami continue in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton’s awkward exchanges with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami continued at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton recovered to finish eighth at the Yas Marina Circuit, capping off a difficult campaign for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion went through his entire first season at Ferrari without a top-three finish in a grand prix.

It also brings an end to Hamilton’s remarkable run of scoring multiple F1 podiums in every season of his career to date.

Generally, Hamilton has struggled to adapt to life at Ferrari and to get to grips with the SF-25.

But one area that has shown little sign of improvement is his working relationship with Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami.

While Adami is vastly experienced and has worked alongside Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, his exchanges with Hamilton throughout this year have been mostly awkward.

Even 24 races into their working relationship, this continued in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Hamilton’s radio frustration

Hamilton appeared to be frustrated with Adami’s communication over team radio during the race.

It started when Hamilton picked up his second track limits warning.

Adami told Hamilton: “Pay attention track limits turn 1, we got the second strike.”

Hamilton replied: “Let me know when I get the first one, man! Sh**, man!”

As Hamilton cut his way through the pack, Adami told Hamilton that he was racing Bortoleto ahead.

Again, Hamilton was frustrated with Adami.

Adami: “Racing Bortoleto ahead.”

Hamilton: “Stop telling me I’m racing people. I know I’m racing him, man. Just leave me to it. I’m racing everyone ahead of me.”

It continued when Hamilton informed Ollie Bearman of being off the track at Turn 1.

Hamilton tried to remain polite when talking to his engineer.

Hamilton said: “Bearman off at Turn 1.”

Adami: “Okay, reporting.”

Hamilton: “No need to confirm, man. I’m just telling you!”

Adami: “Understood.”

Hamilton: “Stop confirming!!”

Even at the end of the race, like in Monaco, it was somewhat bizarre.

Adami: “P8. It was a pretty good job out there, well done. Very good come back.”

Hamilton: “Long season, guys… Thank you for your kindness, I’m grateful for all the hard work. I’ll always fight for you guys, always. That’s it.”

With no reply from Adami, Hamilton added: “Did you get that message? The one time you don’t reply…”

Adami then said: “Yea we got it. Sorry we were talking. Thank you very much, it was awesome working with you. Grazie Mille.”

A new race engineer will probably be on Hamilton’s Ferrari “documents” next season.