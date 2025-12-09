Who is driving in the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test today?

With the 2025 F1 season done and dusted, all 10 teams have already turned their attention to next year.

All teams are in action at the Yas Marina Circuit today, testing Pirelli’s 2026 tyres.

To prepare for next season, every team will be running a ‘mule’ car.

The 2026 rules are vastly different, with entirely new chassis and engine regulations.

The cars being run today are still 2025-spec but have been modified to better reflect next year’s lower downforce levels.

The tyres have been reduced in width, 25mm at the front and 30mm at the rear.

Pirelli’s Mario Isola explained: “It was more difficult for teams to estimate the performance of their 2026 cars at the end of the season.

“But we needed those simulations because we needed to design a product that is lasting for one year. If they just give us an idea of the car performance at the start of the season, and if we don’t know what the rate of development will be, then it’s difficult for us.

“We have discussed some limitations with the teams, based on those first tests.

“For example, we decided to avoid overloading the tyres on the straights. We were testing with a speed limit at 290km/h or 300km/h, because clearly they will have a lot less downforce on the straights next year.

“So we agreed on some methodologies for testing with the teams. Thanks to these methodologies it was possible to have feedback from the mule cars that was a little bit more coherent, more close.”

The test also offers another opportunity for young drivers to take part.

Who’s driving in the test?

Most of the big hitters will be in action.

Newly crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris will share driving duties with Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will get another day behind the SF-25.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have opted to miss the test entirely.

Here’s the full line-up in full…

Team Drivers Young Drivers McLaren Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri Pato O'Ward Mercedes Andrea Kimi Antonelli Frederik Vesti Red Bull Isack Hadjar Ayumu Iwasa Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton Dino Beganovic Williams Alexander Albon

Carlos Sainz Luke Browning Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Stoffel Vandoorne Jak Crawford Haas Oliver Bearman

Esteban Ocon Ryo Hirakawa Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto

Nico Hulkenberg Paul Aron Alpine Pierre Gasly Kush Maini