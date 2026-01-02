Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says he has been in contact with ex-Red Bull team boss Christian Horner “every race” since his sacking.

Horner had been at the helm of the Red Bull team since its debut in F1 in 2005, and helped navigate it to four world titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

However, allegations of inappropriate behaviour - which he was later cleared of - in 2024 saw the atmosphere within Red Bull sour, with tensions building over the following year.

As Red Bull slipped down the competitive order, Horner was relieved of his duties in July, with Laurent Mekies replacing him as team principal.

Verstappen ultimately came just two points short of winning a fifth world title in 2025, with Red Bull third in the constructors’ standings behind Mercedes and McLaren.

Horner “went through fire” for Verstappen

Speaking with Viaplay, Verstappen revealed that he remains in constant contact with Horner.

"Things weren't going very well for the whole team,” he said.

“In terms of results, there was a bit of unrest in the team, and when things haven't been going well for a long time… in the end, the shareholders also wanted change because they weren't happy with how things were going either.

“Ultimately, it's always difficult. You've built up a bond with Christian and achieved so much - especially in 2021, those moments too.

“You'll never forget that. Christian really went through fire for me. Those kinds of things are always difficult when you talk to each other on the phone.

“[I speak with him] every week, every race. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday and usually via text message. But also on holiday, for example. Every week.

“Of course, he knows everyone in the team, but it's more about ‘I wish you good luck’ and 'I believe in you’ - biggest fan.

“What we've all been through. But also, ‘you know you can do it’.

“You know, all that kind of stuff and outside of that, of course, you talk about things other than racing, too. Yes, every week. Every race weekend.”