Why one F1 rookie is “used to being thrown in at the deep end” ahead of debut

Incoming Formula 1 rookie Arvid Lindblad says he is “used to being thrown in at the deep end” as he gears up for his 2026 debut with Racing Bulls.

The 18-year-old British racer has been chosen to replace Red Bull-bound Isack Hadjar at Racing Bulls this season, where he will partner Liam Lawson.

Lindblad’s rise to an F1 seat has been rapid, with the Brit beginning single-seater racing in 2022 in Formula 4, before stepping into the grand prix paddock in Formula 3 with Prema in 2024.

He scored four wins that year in F3, before stepping to Formula 2 last year, where he added three victories to his scorecard, while FP1 outings on three occasions in F1.

Spending just a year in each single-seater championship, Lindblad isn’t phased by the step to F1 in 2026 and the adaptation ahead.

“I’ve come through the ranks pretty quickly,” he told the official F1 website.

“I’ve just been in each category one year, so every year I’m used to being thrown in the deep end.

“For sure, on that side, it will help [me adapt to F1] because I’m used to being in this situation.

“But, on the other hand, I haven’t done Formula 1 yet, so I don’t know what’s coming.

“We need to see, and I need to be open-minded and work hard, because this step will be the biggest one I’ve dealt with so far.”

Lindblad’s expectations for his rookie F1 season have been kept very much in check by Racing Bulls management, who have told him he “shouldn’t be naive” to the challenge ahead.

“The advice [has been] that things are going to be difficult,” he added.

“I shouldn’t be naive. I’m very aware of the fact that it will be a big challenge. It will be a really big step up.

“There’s a lot of work I have to do over the next coming months prior to Barcelona [testing].

“But, even then, during all the tests, during the first part of the season, there’s going to be a lot of things for me to be learning up to speed on.

“Even also on the team side, there will be that as well, because it’s going to be so much that is new. We’re all going to have to learn and develop together.

“It’s just about being open-minded. It’s nothing I already don’t know that I need to just work hard and keep focused on myself.”