Lewis Hamilton prepares for new F1 season with KTM bike training

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has continued his 2026 season preparations with an outing on a KTM motocross bike.

The British driver is a noted bike fan, having taken part in numerous track days, including a ride swap with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton also put his name to an ultra-rare special edition MV Agusta, who was owned by KTM until its recent financial crisis forced it to sell off its shares in the Italian brand.

The current Ferrari driver has been linked to MotoGP team ownership in the wake of Liberty Media’s buyout of the series in 2024.

He was initially linked to the Gresini squad, though the Italian outfit repeatedly denied this.

Later in 2024, Liberty Media confirmed Hamilton had expressed an interest in team investment in MotoGP.

Earlier this year, Hamilton was also linked to becoming a potential investor in KTM’s MotoGP project as the parent company navigated its way through its financial crisis.

While his links to MotoGP lessened as 2025 wore on, Hamilton’s love of two wheels remains strong.

On his Instagram, Hamilton posted a series of pictures of himself riding a 2024-spec KTM 250 sf-x.

Hamilton is preparing to embark on his second season as a Ferrari driver, but does so off the back of his worst season ever in F1.

Though he finished one spot higher in the championship than he managed in 2024 with Mercedes, Hamilton won no races and failed to reach the podium in any grand prix.

It was his third winless season in the last four years, with Hamilton almost 90 points down on team-mate Charles Leclerc in the championship.

Ferrari ended the year fourth in the constructors’ standings.