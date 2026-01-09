Footage shows Audi’s first-ever F1 car on track in Barcelona

The Audi Formula 1 team has put its first-ever grand prix car on circuit on Friday as part of a shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The German engine manufacturer will make its long-awaited F1 debut this season, as it takes to the grid having acquired the Sauber outfit in 2024.

Audi announced earlier this week that it had a successful fire-up of its first F1 engine late last year, with it pressing on with plans to give the R26 its track debut this week in Barcelona.

Footage has now emerged from this shakedown, which also provides us with the first glimpse of the new 2026 car regulations in action.

The 2026 season ushers in a radical technical revolution, with the ground effect cars raced between 2022 and 2025 being replaced.

The new cars have active aerodynamics, are smaller and lighter than before, and feature engines with a greater emphasis on electric power.

There have been no details of Audi’s first track test yet, though under the regulations, it has been confined to just 200km of running for a filming day.

At the Barcelona circuit, that equates to around 42 laps. The car will also run on different Pirelli tyres to what is raced in F1.

The Sauber team previously ran as a Ferrari engine customer between 2010 and last season, rebranding as Alfa Romeo between 2018 and 2023.

Ahead of Audi’s takeover, it ran under the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber banner.

The team finished second-to-last in the constructors’ standings on 70 points, with only Alpine below it.

Sauber fielded Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto last year, with Hulkenberg scoring a surprise podium at the British Grand Prix.

That line-up will remain unchanged for Audi’s first season in F1.

Audi’s season launch event will take place in Berlin on 20 January, before it returns to Barcelona for five days of private F1 testing between 26-30 January.

