One-time Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has joined Aston Martin as an ambassador for 2026, renewing his long-time Honda links for its first season with the team.

The Briton competed in F1 between 2000 and 2016, most notably winning the world championship with Brawn GP in 2009.

Since stepping away from F1, Button competed in Super GT in Japan, British GT, Rallycross, Extreme E and, most recently, the World Endurance Championship.

He came back to full-time racing in 2024 in the WEC, spending two years with Jota before officially calling time on his career at the end of last year.

Button has remained active in the F1 paddock in that time, too, serving as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Aston Martin has now announced he has joined the team in an ambassadorial role, reuniting with former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Button also renews his long-standing association with Honda (who becomes Aston’s engine supplier in 2026) having taken his first F1 win for the marque in 2006.

“Joining Aston Martin Aramco during such a transformative time in the team and the sport's history is really exciting for me,” Button said.

“Honda’s new works partnership with the team was a huge draw, and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador.

“The 2026 season is going to be fascinating, and being part of such an ambitious team is a real opportunity. I can't wait for Melbourne.”

Aston Martin says Button will represent the team “across global events, partner programmes and media engagements”.

Button’s association with Honda in F1 dates back to 2003, when he joined the BAR squad.

He scored 10 podiums with the Honda-powered car in 2004 on his way to third in the standings, adding two more to his tally the following season.

Remaining with Honda for 2006, he took a first victory in F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

He stayed with Honda until its collapse at the end of 2008, with the outfit rebranding as Brawn GP for 2009 after being bought out by Ross Brawn.

Button’s final two seasons in F1 were powered by Honda, when it partnered McLaren in 2015.