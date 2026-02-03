Jack Doohan has signed with Haas F1 as a reserve driver for 2026 the team has announced.

The former Alpine driver lasted just 7 races with the Entstone outfit in 2025 before being replaced by Argentine Franco Colapinto.



Haas confirmed the Australian had signed with the team on Tuesday and that he will serve as a reserve driver alongside endurance driver Ryō Hirakawa.





Welcoming Jack to the family 👋



We're excited to announce the signing of Australian Jack Doohan as our Official Reserve Driver for the 2026 season 🙌



The team will now hold two drivers in the reserve role with Jack joining Ryō Hirakawa in duties.#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CtO90MHCny — TGR Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 3, 2026





Ina statement Doohan said: "I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team,”



“It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career.



"I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season."

Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu added : "I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level.

"I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”





Haas's VF-26





Haas will be looking to take advantage of the huge regulation change in 2026 as they enter their 10th year on the grid.



Haas has continued strengthen their ties with title sponsor Toyota, having first signed a technical partnership in 2024.



One of the main benefits for Haas is the development of a new driver in-loop simulator, something the team previously relied on Ferrari for as part of their power unit deal.

They will be looking to build on their eighth-place finish in the 2025 constructors’ championship heading into the sport’s new era.

Although this marked a drop of position compared to 2024, Haas scored the most points in a campaign since 2018. Bearman’s brilliant drive to fourth place in Mexico City was a highlight and also matched Haas’s best-ever F1 finish when Romain Grosjean came P4 at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT