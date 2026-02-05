McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri says the new-for-2026 active aero feels “very similar” to DRS, though “the purpose of it is very different”.

The 2026 season sees a radical new regulation platform introduced, with the ground effect cars replaced by smaller and lighter machinery, as well as new engines with a 50/50 split of internal combustion and electrical power.

Also new on the 2026 cars is active aero on the front and rear wings, with DRS - first introduced in 2011 as an overtaking aid - consigned to the history books.

The new active aero rules will see flaps open on the front and rear wings and can be used every lap in defined zones, similar to DRS, but with more of those activation areas across a circuit.

The operation of these wings is manual, and helps to reduce drag, though there is an auto shut-off when drivers brake - much like DRS. In corners, the wings are closed to maximise downforce.

How does F1’s active aero feel in the car?

In a recent McLaren media event with its drivers, Oscar Piastri says the ‘open’ mode of the new active aero feels similar to DRS, though car balance feels “much more lazy”.

“It’s a very similar feeling to when we had DRS,” he explained.

“Obviously, the biggest difference with DRS was that it was a massive forwards aero balance shift, so the car became very pointy.

“Whereas this year, I don’t actually know where the aero balance goes, but it’s much more lazy, let’s say, because you’ve just got no grip on either axle.

“It’s a similar feeling to DRS, probably more powerful, but it’s not a huge departure from what we’ve had. Obviously, the purpose of it is just very different.”

Alongside active aero, F1 also introduces an overtake button for 2026, which effectively replaces DRS as a passing aid for when you are one second behind a car in front.

Piastri doesn’t believe active aero will noticeably change things, but does admit that all of the new systems on the cars will be difficult to explain on a TV broadcast initially.

“It effectively works the same as DRS,” he added.

“We’ll have more zones at most circuits, not all the time. Like Barcelona, for example, we were using the regular two DRS zones we had.

“But just the purpose for it is very different now. Before, obviously, it was an overtaking aid. Now it’s just to reduce drag and take some of the limitations away from the power unit, basically.

“It’s just a different purpose, but fundamentally it’s not going to be that different from, that side of things.

“What I think will be a challenge at the beginning is being able to broadcast and explain to people what the differences are, because they are not as visual anymore.

“But that’s a challenge and adaptation you’ll have to make with any change in a sport.”