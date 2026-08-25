'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst

Lewis Hamilton was audibly upset with Ferrari on team radio during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton in Zandvoort
Hamilton in Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has conceded that his sarcastic radio messages during the Dutch Grand Prix did not show "the best version of me" as Ferrari dragged its heels with team orders. 

Ferrari fumbled the ball in Zandvoort with team boss Fred Vasseur conceding that things could have been different in hindsight, after Hamilton was held up for well over a lap by team-mate Charles Leclerc at a time when the two were on opposing strategies.

The delay arguably cost Hamilton a podium finish. Taking the flag in fourth place, he dropped to third in the championship, and now trails Kimi Antonelli by 59 points. 

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"I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments," wrote Hamilton on social media. 

"In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

"Thank you for sticking with us and with me. We’ll keep building, keep pushing and keep fighting."

Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

In his radio messages, Hamilton said: "Great way of wasting time guys, good job." When frustrated with a lack of pace on old tyres later in the race, he added: "Are you using me as a guinea pig or what? What’s going on? How long will you have me stay out?"

Commenting on his weekend overall, Hamilton added: "A tough weekend, but we leave with valuable points for the team and signs that we’re moving in the right direction.

"I’m incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to bring updates, find performance and push us forward. To the team at the track, thank you. The commitment and effort never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together."

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F1
2026
Netherlands
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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