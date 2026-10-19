George Russell hints at personal struggles before Singapore 2025 win: "My brain was quite busy"

George Russell has revealed there was "lot going on behind the scenes" on the weekend of his stunning victory at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2025.

The Mercedes driver took home his second victory of the year at Singapore, a track which Russell has not had the best luck in the past on, most notably in 2023 when a last lap crash saw him missing out on a podium.



Russell's 2026 campaign however has been marred with bad luck, and Singapore this year was no exception with the Brit crashing in the Sprint while leading and then only managing a ninth place finish



In an interview Austrian broadcaster Orf Sport, Russell was asked shown some images of him celebrating his 2025 victory with his partner Carmen Mundt and seemed to reference some off-track issues plaguing the driver that weekend.



Reacting to the pictures Russell said: "I mean it was a very special weekend because there were a lot going on behind the scenes that not many people know about."

George Russell and his partner Carmen

When prompted by the interviewer to give a hint as to what he might be referring to Russell replied: "No, one day"



"Psychologically my brain was quite busy, then going out, putting it on pole, winning the race, was a really special moment and having Carmen there as well. Why this photos and this moment was so important to me because she was there through those moments off the track that I was dealing with so this is the part that people don't see."

Russell is currently sitting in second place in the 2026 standings, trailing his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli by 102 points.



Russell was earmarked as the favourite to take this years' title heading into the season but has so far struggled against his Italian teammate who could clinch the title at the next race in Austin.

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George Russell

He will need to win the race and Russell would have to finish 9th or lower however, if not the title battle would continue into the Mexican Grand Prix.

Russell has endured a torrid string of bad luck throughout the year with a number of engine failures costing him dearly, most recently in Sepang.

However there is no denying he has struggled against his teammate who has had an incredible season with eight wins this season compared to Russell's three.



Russell had already sounded somewhat resigned to missing out on the championship as far bas July admitting after the British Grand Prix “It’s super frustrating, you know,”



“Battling against Kimi at the best of times is very tough in a fair fight."