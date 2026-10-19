Christian Horner credits Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to “horrendous” 2021 title loss

Christian Horner has opened up on Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to 2021 F1 title loss

Lewis Hamilton praised for his reaction to 2021 title loss
Lewis Hamilton praised for his reaction to 2021 title loss
© XPB Images

Ex-Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says his “respect” for Lewis Hamilton “elevated” after his reaction to losing the 2021 world title in Abu Dhabi.

The 2021 F1 title decider has gone down in history as one of the most controversial moments the series has ever faced.

Lewis Hamilton was on course to win a record eighth world title when a late safety car closed the field up for the final lap.

Former race director Michael Masi only allowed a handful of cars to unlap themselves, putting Max Verstappen, on fresh tyres, right behind Hamilton for the restart.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy
The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy

Verstappen overtook Hamilton and won the title in a controversial conclusion to the 2021 season that continues to be debated.

“He held it together”

As the fifth anniversary of Abu Dhabi 2021 approaches, Horner spoke about that final lap in a new interview with the High Performance podcast and how his respect for Hamilton grew.

“What happened, happened,” he began.

“He made the pass at a corner that perhaps Lewis didn’t expect, rather than at the end of the straight.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images

“He managed to hang on, won the race. And the place erupted with positive and negative.

“I mean, it’s [social media] is full of Dutchies; they’re off the charts in relation. Any Lewis Hamilton fan is feeling absolutely robbed.

“And I have to say [is] full credit to Lewis afterwards, because after what must have been a horrendous moment for him, he held it together.

“He shook Max’s hand, he shook my hand, he congratulated us, and his father [did the same], at what must have been an incredibly difficult moment for him.

“So, my respect for him elevated at that point in time.”

Hamilton had the title taken from his grasp as Verstappen prevailed
Hamilton had the title taken from his grasp as Verstappen prevailed

“Inevitable that people perceive you as the villain”

Horner feels it was easy for him and Red Bull to be viewed as “villains” after how the “Mercedes media machine” spun the outcome of Abu Dhabi 2021.

“But it’s inevitable that created a narrative, and of course it’s very easy for the people who feel wronged to lean into that and also build a narrative.

“The Mercedes media machine, they’ve got a significant machine that they put into play with some seasoned campaigners that know how to lean on the system and pull the right levers.

“That was inevitable that some people perceive you as the villain, particularly if you’re a Lewis Hamilton fan. And, in Holland, you’re a hero.”

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Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Christian Horner
Christian Horner credits Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to “horrendous” 2021 title loss
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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