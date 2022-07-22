F1 2022 French Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)

F1
22 Jul 2022
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren MCL36. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France,

Results from the second practice session at the F1 French Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m32.527s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m32.628s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.077s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m33.291s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m33.517s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.607s
7Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m33.906s
8Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m33.928s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.984s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.060s
11Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.259s
12Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m34.264s
13Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m34.420s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m34.540s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m34.595s
16Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.653s
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m34.654s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.660s
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m35.195s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m35.412s
 