F1 2022 French Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
22 Jul 2022
Results from the second practice session at the F1 French Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|2022 F1 French Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.527s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.628s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.077s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m33.291s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m33.517s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.607s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m33.906s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m33.928s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.984s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.060s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.259s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m34.264s
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m34.420s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m34.540s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m34.595s
|16
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.653s
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m34.654s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.660s
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m35.195s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m35.412s