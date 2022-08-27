F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
Results from the final practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.047s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.184s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m45.824s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m45.965s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m46.061s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m46.071s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.120s
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m46.166s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m46.601s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m46.604s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m46.646s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m46.789s
|13
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m46.811s
|14
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m46.836s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m46.881s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m46.975s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m46.982s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m47.035s
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m47.089s
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m52.494s