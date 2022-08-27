F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

Connor McDonagh's picture
27 Aug 2022
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

Results from the final practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.047s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.184s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m45.824s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m45.965s
5Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.061s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m46.071s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m46.120s
8Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m46.166s
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.601s
10Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m46.604s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m46.646s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m46.789s
13Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m46.811s
14Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m46.836s
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m46.881s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m46.975s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m46.982s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m47.035s
19Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m47.089s
20Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m52.494s
 