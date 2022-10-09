F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

9 Oct 2022
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, confirmation of Max Verstappen's second world title. 

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
CMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing12366
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing2253
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3252
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0207
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1202
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0180
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0101
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team078
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team065
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team032
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team029
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri023
14Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team013
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 011
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen06
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing02
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing02
22Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing14619
2Scuderia Ferrari4454
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0387
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0143
5McLaren F1 Team0130
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen052
7Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team045
8Haas F1 Team034
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 034
10Williams Racing08
 