F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)

Connor McDonagh's picture
18 Nov 2022
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,

Results from the second practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.146s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.487s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.599s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.761s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m25.852s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m25.932s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.038s
8Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.043s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m26.124s
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m26.300s
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.377s
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.395s
13Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m26.479s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.547s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.680s
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m26.750s
17Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m26.839s
18Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m26.915s
19Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m27.036s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m27.262s
 