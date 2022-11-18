F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
Results from the second practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.146s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.487s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.599s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.761s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m25.852s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.932s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.038s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.043s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.124s
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m26.300s
|11
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.377s
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.395s
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m26.479s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.547s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m26.680s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m26.750s
|17
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m26.839s
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m26.915s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m27.036s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m27.262s