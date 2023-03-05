F1 2023 standings: World Championship points after the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

5 Mar 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix - Round 1.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing125
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing018
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team015
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari012
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team010
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team08
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team06
8Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team02
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
11Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 00
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
14Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake00
17Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team00
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari00
20Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing143
2Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team023
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team016
4Scuderia Ferrari012
5Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
6BWT Alpine F1 Team02
7Williams Racing01
8McLaren F1 Team00
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 00
 