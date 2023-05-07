F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
7 May 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Miami Grand Prix - Round 5.

 
2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing3119
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2105
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team075
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team056
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari044
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team040
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari034
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team027
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team010
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team04
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake02
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing5224
2Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0102
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team096
4Scuderia Ferrari078
5McLaren F1 Team014
6BWT Alpine F1 Team014
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 02
10Williams Racing01