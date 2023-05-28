F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

28 May 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix - Round 6.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4144
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2105
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team093
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team069
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team050
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari048
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari042
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team027
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team021
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team014
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team012
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team05
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake02
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing6249
2Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0120
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0119
4Scuderia Ferrari090
5BWT Alpine F1 Team035
6McLaren F1 Team017
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 02
10Williams Racing01