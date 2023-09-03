F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

3 Sep 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Race

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Italian Grand Prix - Round 14.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing12364
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2219
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0170
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0164
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari0117
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0111
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0109
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team079
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team047
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team037
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team036
12Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team036
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing021
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 03
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
21Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
22Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing14583
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0273
3Scuderia Ferrari0228
4Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0217
5McLaren F1 Team0115
6BWT Alpine F1 Team073
7Williams Racing021
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team011
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 03