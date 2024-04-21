F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4110
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing085
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari076
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari169
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team058
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team038
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team033
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team031
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team019
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team09
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team07
12Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team04
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team00
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen now sits 25 points clear of Sergio Perez at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season.

Verstappen stormed to two victories at the Shanghai International Circuit as he continues to dominate this season.

Perez remains in second ahead of the Ferrari duo. Lando Norris has closed in on Carlos Sainz following his P2 finish in China.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing4195
2Scuderia Ferrari1151
3McLaren F1 Team096
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team052
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team040
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team07
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
9Williams Racing00
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

Red Bull extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following a 1-3 finish in China.

McLaren sit comfortably in third, 44 points ahead of Mercedes, who are just 12 points ahead of Aston Martin,

RB's gap to Haas has been reduced by one-point after Nico Hulkenberg's P10 result.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15 secs ago
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton ‘experiments’ with W15 “wasn’t the right thing to do”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
19 mins ago
“Seriously ridiculous, poor driving” - two F1 drivers hit with penalties in China
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
30 mins ago
‘F*** that guy’ -  Daniel Ricciardo fumes at Lance Stroll after Safety Car crash
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
46 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Mercedes have “step forward coming” as Miami upgrade revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
49 mins ago
Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

F1
News
58 mins ago
Lando Norris reveals McLaren bet: ‘I thought we’d be 35s behind Ferrari’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes explain problem which held Lewis Hamilton back at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to win incident-packed Chinese GP
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China