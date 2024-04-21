F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 110 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 85 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 0 76 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 69 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 58 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 38 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 33 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 31 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 19 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 9 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 7 12 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 4 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 0 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 0 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen now sits 25 points clear of Sergio Perez at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season.

Verstappen stormed to two victories at the Shanghai International Circuit as he continues to dominate this season.

Perez remains in second ahead of the Ferrari duo. Lando Norris has closed in on Carlos Sainz following his P2 finish in China.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 195 2 Scuderia Ferrari 1 151 3 McLaren F1 Team 0 96 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 52 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 40 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 7 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 9 Williams Racing 0 0 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Red Bull extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following a 1-3 finish in China.

McLaren sit comfortably in third, 44 points ahead of Mercedes, who are just 12 points ahead of Aston Martin,

RB's gap to Haas has been reduced by one-point after Nico Hulkenberg's P10 result.