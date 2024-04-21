F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|110
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|85
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|76
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|69
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|58
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|38
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|33
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|31
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|19
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|9
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|7
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|4
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen now sits 25 points clear of Sergio Perez at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season.
Verstappen stormed to two victories at the Shanghai International Circuit as he continues to dominate this season.
Perez remains in second ahead of the Ferrari duo. Lando Norris has closed in on Carlos Sainz following his P2 finish in China.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|195
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|151
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|96
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|52
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|40
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|7
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Red Bull extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following a 1-3 finish in China.
McLaren sit comfortably in third, 44 points ahead of Mercedes, who are just 12 points ahead of Aston Martin,
RB's gap to Haas has been reduced by one-point after Nico Hulkenberg's P10 result.