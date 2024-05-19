Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Starting grid
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5*Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
PL**Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

*Oscar Piastri has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen

**Fernando Alonso will start from the pit lane after Aston Martin took his car out of parc ferme conditions

Max Verstappen stormed to his eighth consecutive pole position to continue his qualifying dominance in 2024.

Red Bull looked to be on the backfoot heading into qualifying as Verstappen struggled with the handling of his RB20.

However, Verstappen made the most of a slipstream down to Turn 1 from Nico Hulkenberg to see off McLaren's charge.

Oscar Piastri had secured a front row start but was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen in Q1.

This promotes Lando Norris into second, while the two Ferraris move up to third and fourth, Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.

George Russell is the lead Mercedes driver in qualifying again, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed with yet another Q3 appearance.

Sergio Perez endured a miserable day and will look to recover from 11th on the grid. 

