Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5*
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|PL**
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
*Oscar Piastri has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen
**Fernando Alonso will start from the pit lane after Aston Martin took his car out of parc ferme conditions
Max Verstappen stormed to his eighth consecutive pole position to continue his qualifying dominance in 2024.
Red Bull looked to be on the backfoot heading into qualifying as Verstappen struggled with the handling of his RB20.
However, Verstappen made the most of a slipstream down to Turn 1 from Nico Hulkenberg to see off McLaren's charge.
Oscar Piastri had secured a front row start but was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen in Q1.
This promotes Lando Norris into second, while the two Ferraris move up to third and fourth, Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.
George Russell is the lead Mercedes driver in qualifying again, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed with yet another Q3 appearance.
Sergio Perez endured a miserable day and will look to recover from 11th on the grid.