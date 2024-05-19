Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

This is how the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday will start.

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Starting grid Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5* Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing PL** Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

*Oscar Piastri has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen

**Fernando Alonso will start from the pit lane after Aston Martin took his car out of parc ferme conditions

Max Verstappen stormed to his eighth consecutive pole position to continue his qualifying dominance in 2024.

Red Bull looked to be on the backfoot heading into qualifying as Verstappen struggled with the handling of his RB20.

However, Verstappen made the most of a slipstream down to Turn 1 from Nico Hulkenberg to see off McLaren's charge.

Oscar Piastri had secured a front row start but was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen in Q1.

This promotes Lando Norris into second, while the two Ferraris move up to third and fourth, Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.

George Russell is the lead Mercedes driver in qualifying again, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed with yet another Q3 appearance.

Sergio Perez endured a miserable day and will look to recover from 11th on the grid.