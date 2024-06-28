2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.685s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m05.961s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m06.055s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m06.128s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m06.254s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.297s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.384s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m06.386s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m06.579s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.603s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.734s
|12
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m06.783s
|13
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m06.880s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m06.919s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m06.925s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m06.962s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m06.966s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m06.955s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m07.145s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m07.259s
Max Verstappen set the pace in final F1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, over 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri.
It wasn't an entirely smooth session for Verstappen, who caused the only red flag of the session.
Fortunately for him, his car was recovered back to the Red Bull garage which allowed the team to rectify the sensor issue that caused the stoppage.
Lando Norris looked on course to challenge Verstappen for top spot but made a mistake in the middle sector.
Mercedes' strong recent form continued as they ended fifth and eighth - with their best laps coming on the hard tyre.