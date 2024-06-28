2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.685s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m05.961s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m06.055s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m06.128s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m06.254s 6 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.297s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.384s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m06.386s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m06.579s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.603s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.734s 12 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m06.783s 13 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m06.880s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m06.919s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m06.925s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m06.962s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m06.966s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m06.955s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m07.145s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m07.259s

Max Verstappen set the pace in final F1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, over 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri.

It wasn't an entirely smooth session for Verstappen, who caused the only red flag of the session.

Fortunately for him, his car was recovered back to the Red Bull garage which allowed the team to rectify the sensor issue that caused the stoppage.

Lando Norris looked on course to challenge Verstappen for top spot but made a mistake in the middle sector.

Mercedes' strong recent form continued as they ended fifth and eighth - with their best laps coming on the hard tyre.