2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.685s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m05.961s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m06.055s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m06.128s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m06.254s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.297s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.384s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m06.386s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m06.579s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.603s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.734s
12Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m06.783s
13Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m06.880s
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m06.919s
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m06.925s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m06.962s
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m06.966s
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m06.955s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m07.145s
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m07.259s

Max Verstappen set the pace in final F1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, over 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri.

It wasn't an entirely smooth session for Verstappen, who caused the only red flag of the session.

Fortunately for him, his car was recovered back to the Red Bull garage which allowed the team to rectify the sensor issue that caused the stoppage.

Lando Norris looked on course to challenge Verstappen for top spot but made a mistake in the middle sector.

Mercedes' strong recent form continued as they ended fifth and eighth - with their best laps coming on the hard tyre. 

Latest News

