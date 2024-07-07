2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 12

Results from the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Here are the race results for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team52 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+1.465s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+7.547s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+12.429s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+47.318s
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+55.722s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+56.569s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+63.577s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+68.387s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+79.303s
11Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+88.960s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+90.153s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
14Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+1 Lap
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+2 Laps
17Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+2 Laps
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+2 Laps
 George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamDNF
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF

Lewis Hamilton ended his long win drought to win the British Grand Prix for the ninth time in his F1 career. It was a chaotic race at Silverstone but it was Hamilton who prevailed.

Max Verstappen got the best out of the Red Bull as an inspired call to go on the hards allowed him to overtake Lando Norris, and close in on Hamilton late on.

Norris secured third ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, who picked up the fastest lap.

