2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 12
Results from the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the race results for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|52 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1.465s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+7.547s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+12.429s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+47.318s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+55.722s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+56.569s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+63.577s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+68.387s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+79.303s
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+88.960s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+90.153s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+1 Lap
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+2 Laps
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+2 Laps
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
Lewis Hamilton ended his long win drought to win the British Grand Prix for the ninth time in his F1 career. It was a chaotic race at Silverstone but it was Hamilton who prevailed.
Max Verstappen got the best out of the Red Bull as an inspired call to go on the hards allowed him to overtake Lando Norris, and close in on Hamilton late on.
Norris secured third ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, who picked up the fastest lap.