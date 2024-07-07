2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 12

Here are the race results for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 52 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +1.465s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +7.547s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +12.429s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +47.318s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +55.722s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +56.569s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +63.577s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +68.387s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +79.303s 11 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +88.960s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +90.153s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +1 Lap 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +2 Laps 17 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +2 Laps 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +2 Laps George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF

Lewis Hamilton ended his long win drought to win the British Grand Prix for the ninth time in his F1 career. It was a chaotic race at Silverstone but it was Hamilton who prevailed.

Max Verstappen got the best out of the Red Bull as an inspired call to go on the hards allowed him to overtake Lando Norris, and close in on Hamilton late on.

Norris secured third ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, who picked up the fastest lap.