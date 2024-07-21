2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 13
Results from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|70 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2.141s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14.880s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19.686s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|21.349s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23.073s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|39.792s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|42.368s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|77.259s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|77.976s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|82.460s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1 Lap
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1 Lap
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1 Lap
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1 lap
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1 Lap
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden F1 victory as McLaren had to intervene with team orders during a dramatic race at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Piastri led the early phase of the race but lost out during the latter stages as McLaren pit Lando Norris first.
This gave Norris track position - allowing him to pull away from Piastri.
Eventually, Norris agreed to team orders, backing off by five seconds, allowing Piastri to win.
It was McLaren's first 1-2 since Monza 2021 as Lewis Hamilton completed the podium.