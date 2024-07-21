2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 13

Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 70 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2.141s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14.880s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 19.686s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 21.349s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 23.073s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 39.792s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 42.368s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 77.259s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 77.976s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 82.460s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1 Lap 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1 Lap 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 Lap 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1 lap 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 Lap Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF

Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden F1 victory as McLaren had to intervene with team orders during a dramatic race at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri led the early phase of the race but lost out during the latter stages as McLaren pit Lando Norris first.

This gave Norris track position - allowing him to pull away from Piastri.

Eventually, Norris agreed to team orders, backing off by five seconds, allowing Piastri to win.

It was McLaren's first 1-2 since Monza 2021 as Lewis Hamilton completed the podium.