2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 13

Results from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 at the start of the race as Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 runs wide.
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 at the start of the race as Max…

Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team70 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2.141s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team14.880s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari19.686s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing21.349s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari23.073s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing39.792s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team42.368s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team77.259s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team77.976s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team82.460s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1 Lap
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1 Lap
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1 Lap
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1 Lap
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1 lap
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1 Lap
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF

Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden F1 victory as McLaren had to intervene with team orders during a dramatic race at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri led the early phase of the race but lost out during the latter stages as McLaren pit Lando Norris first.

This gave Norris track position - allowing him to pull away from Piastri.

Eventually, Norris agreed to team orders, backing off by five seconds, allowing Piastri to win.

It was McLaren's first 1-2 since Monza 2021 as Lewis Hamilton completed the podium. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Hungarian GP F1 driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton stars with another masterclass
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his third position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his third position on the…
BSB
News
46m ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Vickers gives his rivals triple trouble
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race 3, 21st July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race 3, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
53m ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Iddon: ‘ I thought I was going to highside down Paddock!’
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race Three, 21st July
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race Three, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Ryde: ‘When Iddo came past it was a bit of a shock!’
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race Three, 21st July
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race Three, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner: McLaren made ‘life complicated for themselves’ with team orders saga
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
‘Someone needs to tell him there’s a corner’ - Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen deserved penalty
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 collide. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
F1
News
2h ago
“They can all f*** off” - Max Verstappen’s ruthless response to F1 critics
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen escapes F1 penalty as stewards take no action on Lewis Hamilton clash
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 after colliding with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 after colliding with Lewis…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton laughs off Max Verstappen crash accusation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 collide. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…