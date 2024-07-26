2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix: 

Second Practice

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.260s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m42.475s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.477s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m42.837s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m43.098s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.290s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.401s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.485s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.504s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.519s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.532s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.538s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.675s
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m43.823s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.829s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.846s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m43.892s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m44.226s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.302s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m44.348s

McLaren showed an impressive turn of pace in second practice as Lando Norris led a 1-2 at Spa-Francorchamps.

Norris was 0.215s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets as McLaren's strong form continues.

With Max Verstappen starting 11th on the grid, McLaren have another great opportunity to reduce Red Bull's lead in the standings.

The Dutchman was third-fastest ahead of the two Ferraris. 

First Practice

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.372s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m43.903s
3Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m44.099s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m44.225s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m44.279s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m44.306s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.329s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m44.415s
9Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m44.574s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.699s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.833s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.921s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m44.950s
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m45.155s
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m45.311s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m45.564s
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m45.645s
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m45.812s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m45.995s
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamNo Time Set

Max Verstappen dominated the opening F1 practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The three-time F1 world champion set a blistering pace on all of his runs in FP1 at Spa-Francorchamps to top the session by over 0.5s

Oscar Piastri was his nearest challenger, while Alex Albon impressed in the Williams, showing great pace down the straights.

Albon set the third best time ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

