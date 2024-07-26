2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Second Practice
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.260s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.475s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.477s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.837s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.098s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.290s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.401s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.485s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.504s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.519s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.532s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.538s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.675s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m43.823s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.829s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.846s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m43.892s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m44.226s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.302s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m44.348s
McLaren showed an impressive turn of pace in second practice as Lando Norris led a 1-2 at Spa-Francorchamps.
Norris was 0.215s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets as McLaren's strong form continues.
With Max Verstappen starting 11th on the grid, McLaren have another great opportunity to reduce Red Bull's lead in the standings.
The Dutchman was third-fastest ahead of the two Ferraris.
First Practice
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.372s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.903s
|3
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m44.099s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m44.225s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m44.279s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m44.306s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m44.329s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m44.415s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m44.574s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.699s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m44.833s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.921s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m44.950s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m45.155s
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m45.311s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m45.564s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m45.645s
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m45.812s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m45.995s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No Time Set
Max Verstappen dominated the opening F1 practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.
The three-time F1 world champion set a blistering pace on all of his runs in FP1 at Spa-Francorchamps to top the session by over 0.5s
Oscar Piastri was his nearest challenger, while Alex Albon impressed in the Williams, showing great pace down the straights.
Albon set the third best time ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.