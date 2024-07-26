2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix:

Second Practice

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.260s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m42.475s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.477s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.837s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m43.098s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.290s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.401s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.485s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.504s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.519s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.532s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.538s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.675s 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m43.823s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.829s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.846s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m43.892s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m44.226s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.302s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m44.348s

McLaren showed an impressive turn of pace in second practice as Lando Norris led a 1-2 at Spa-Francorchamps.

Norris was 0.215s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets as McLaren's strong form continues.

With Max Verstappen starting 11th on the grid, McLaren have another great opportunity to reduce Red Bull's lead in the standings.

The Dutchman was third-fastest ahead of the two Ferraris.

First Practice

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.372s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m43.903s 3 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m44.099s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m44.225s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m44.279s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m44.306s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.329s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m44.415s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m44.574s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.699s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.833s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.921s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m44.950s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m45.155s 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m45.311s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m45.564s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m45.645s 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m45.812s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m45.995s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team No Time Set

Max Verstappen dominated the opening F1 practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The three-time F1 world champion set a blistering pace on all of his runs in FP1 at Spa-Francorchamps to top the session by over 0.5s

Oscar Piastri was his nearest challenger, while Alex Albon impressed in the Williams, showing great pace down the straights.

Albon set the third best time ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.