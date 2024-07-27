2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2m01.565s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2m02.998s 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 2m03.175s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2m03.372s 5 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 2m05.250s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2m06.033s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 2m06.037s 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 2m06.492s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2m06.751s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 2m07.103s 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 2m07.443s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 2m08.040s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 2m08.071s 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 2m08.410s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 2m09.444s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 2m11.109s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 2m11.220s 18 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No Time Set 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team No Time Set 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari No Time Set

Max Verstappen topped a very wet final F1 practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.

Not a lot laps were done in final practice with much of the session red-flagged following Lance Stroll's shunt.

Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three in FP3.