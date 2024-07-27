2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2m01.565s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2m02.998s
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2m03.175s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2m03.372s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2m05.250s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2m06.033s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|2m06.037s
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|2m06.492s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2m06.751s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2m07.103s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|2m07.443s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|2m08.040s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|2m08.071s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|2m08.410s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|2m09.444s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|2m11.109s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|2m11.220s
|18
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No Time Set
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|No Time Set
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|No Time Set
Max Verstappen topped a very wet final F1 practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.
Not a lot laps were done in final practice with much of the session red-flagged following Lance Stroll's shunt.
Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three in FP3.