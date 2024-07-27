2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2m01.565s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2m02.998s
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team2m03.175s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2m03.372s
5Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team2m05.250s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari2m06.033s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team2m06.037s
8Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber2m06.492s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2m06.751s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2m07.103s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing2m07.443s
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team2m08.040s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team2m08.071s
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team2m08.410s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team2m09.444s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber2m11.109s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing2m11.220s
18George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo Time Set
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamNo Time Set
20Carlos SainzESPScuderia FerrariNo Time Set

Max Verstappen topped a very wet final F1 practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.

Not a lot laps were done in final practice with much of the session red-flagged following Lance Stroll's shunt.

Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three in FP3. 

