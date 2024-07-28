F1 World Championship points after George Russell DQ at 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.
Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|277
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|199
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|177
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|167
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|162
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|150
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|131
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|116
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|49
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|2
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen has a 78-point lead over Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship standings.
Charles Leclerc sits 10 points ahead of Oscar Piastri in the race for third.
Lewis Hamilton is sixth on 150 points following his win at Spa after he inherited it from Russell.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|408
|2
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|366
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|345
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|266
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|73
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|34
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|11
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been cut down to just 42 points after the Belgian GP.
Ferrari are a further 21 points back in third.