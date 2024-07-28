F1 World Championship points after George Russell DQ at 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification: 

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7277
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1199
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1177
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1167
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1162
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2150
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0131
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1116
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team049
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team02
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen has a 78-point lead over Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship standings. 

Charles Leclerc sits 10 points ahead of Oscar Piastri in the race for third.

Lewis Hamilton is sixth on 150 points following his win at Spa after he inherited it from Russell.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7408
2McLaren F1 Team2366
3Scuderia Ferrari2345
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3266
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team073
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team034
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
8BWT Alpine F1 Team011
9Williams Racing04
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been cut down to just 42 points after the Belgian GP.

Ferrari are a further 21 points back in third.

