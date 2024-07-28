F1 World Championship points after George Russell DQ at 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 277 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 199 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 177 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 167 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 162 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 150 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 131 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 116 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 49 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 2 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen has a 78-point lead over Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship standings.

Charles Leclerc sits 10 points ahead of Oscar Piastri in the race for third.

Lewis Hamilton is sixth on 150 points following his win at Spa after he inherited it from Russell.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 408 2 McLaren F1 Team 2 366 3 Scuderia Ferrari 2 345 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 266 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 73 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 34 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11 9 Williams Racing 0 4 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been cut down to just 42 points after the Belgian GP.

Ferrari are a further 21 points back in third.