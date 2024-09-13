2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Second Practice

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m43.484s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.490s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.550s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m43.950s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m43.983s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.029s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.093s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m44.475s
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m44.536s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m44.547s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m44.645s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.683s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m44.737s
14Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m44.749s
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.785s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m45.056s
17Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m45.156s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.391s
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.810s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m45.947s

Charles Leclerc recovered from his FP1 shunt to set the pace in second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Sergio Perez continued his strong weekend, setting the second-fastest lap in FP2.

Impressively, Perez set his time earlier in the session than Leclerc when track conditions weren't as favourable.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three in Baku. 

First Practice 

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.546s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.859s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.922s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m46.027s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m46.173s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m46.282s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m46.452s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m46.516s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m46.608s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m46.687s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m46.973s
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m47.135s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m47.184s
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m47.640s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m47.708s
16Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m47.901s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m47.955s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m48.712s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m49.052s
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamNo Time Set

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting in a strong lap at the end of the session.

Lewis Hamilton was second-fastest for Mercedes, just ahead of Sergio Perez, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Oscar Piastri was sixth overall ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

Charles Leclerc caused one of the three red flags in FP1.

