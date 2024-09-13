2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Second Practice
|2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.484s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.490s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.550s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.950s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.983s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m44.029s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.093s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m44.475s
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m44.536s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m44.547s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m44.645s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.683s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m44.737s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m44.749s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.785s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m45.056s
|17
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m45.156s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.391s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.810s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m45.947s
Charles Leclerc recovered from his FP1 shunt to set the pace in second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez continued his strong weekend, setting the second-fastest lap in FP2.
Impressively, Perez set his time earlier in the session than Leclerc when track conditions weren't as favourable.
Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three in Baku.
First Practice
|2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.546s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m45.859s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.922s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m46.027s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.173s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m46.282s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m46.452s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m46.516s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.608s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m46.687s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m46.973s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m47.135s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m47.184s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m47.640s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m47.708s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m47.901s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m47.955s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m48.712s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m49.052s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No Time Set
Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting in a strong lap at the end of the session.
Lewis Hamilton was second-fastest for Mercedes, just ahead of Sergio Perez, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
Oscar Piastri was sixth overall ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.
Charles Leclerc caused one of the three red flags in FP1.