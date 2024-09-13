2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Second Practice

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m43.484s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.490s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.550s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m43.950s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m43.983s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.029s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.093s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m44.475s 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m44.536s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m44.547s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m44.645s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.683s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m44.737s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m44.749s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.785s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m45.056s 17 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m45.156s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.391s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.810s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m45.947s

Charles Leclerc recovered from his FP1 shunt to set the pace in second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez continued his strong weekend, setting the second-fastest lap in FP2.

Impressively, Perez set his time earlier in the session than Leclerc when track conditions weren't as favourable.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three in Baku.

First Practice

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m45.546s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.859s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m45.922s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m46.027s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m46.173s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m46.282s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m46.452s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m46.516s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m46.608s 10 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m46.687s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m46.973s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m47.135s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m47.184s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m47.640s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m47.708s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m47.901s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m47.955s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m48.712s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m49.052s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team No Time Set

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, putting in a strong lap at the end of the session.

Lewis Hamilton was second-fastest for Mercedes, just ahead of Sergio Perez, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Oscar Piastri was sixth overall ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

Charles Leclerc caused one of the three red flags in FP1.