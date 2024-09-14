2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris on track
Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.514s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m42.527s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.737s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m42.749s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.862s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m42.968s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.024s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m43.194s
9Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m43.238s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.301s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.474s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m43.503s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.571s
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m43.870s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.876s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m44.164s
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.187s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.869s
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamNo Time Set
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamNo Time Set

George Russell set the fastest time in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 0.013s ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth respectively, just ahead of Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz led Sergio Perez in sixth and seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was behind the two Williams drivers in 10th. 

