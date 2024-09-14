2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m42.514s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.527s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.737s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.749s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.862s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.968s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.024s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m43.194s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m43.238s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.301s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.474s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m43.503s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.571s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m43.870s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.876s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m44.164s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.187s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.869s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No Time Set
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|No Time Set
George Russell set the fastest time in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 0.013s ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth respectively, just ahead of Max Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz led Sergio Perez in sixth and seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was behind the two Williams drivers in 10th.