2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.514s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.527s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.737s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m42.749s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.862s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.968s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.024s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m43.194s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m43.238s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.301s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.474s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m43.503s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.571s 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m43.870s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.876s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m44.164s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.187s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.869s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team No Time Set 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team No Time Set

George Russell set the fastest time in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 0.013s ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth respectively, just ahead of Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz led Sergio Perez in sixth and seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was behind the two Williams drivers in 10th.