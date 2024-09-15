F1 World Championship points after 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|313
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|254
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|235
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|222
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|184
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|166
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|143
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|143
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|58
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been reduced to 59 points with seven rounds remaining.
The only change in the top eight is that George Russell has moved ahead of Sergio Perez - with Russell ahead due to having a win this season.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|476
|2
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|456
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|425
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|309
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|82
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|34
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|29
|8
|Williams Racing
|0
|16
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|13
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
McLaren lead the constructors' championship for the first time this season following Oscar Piastri's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Ferrari have closed in on Red Bull once again - they're just 31 points behind now with seven races remaining.
Williams have moved ahead of Alpine into eighth.