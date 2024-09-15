F1 World Championship points after 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 313 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 254 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 235 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 222 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 184 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 166 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 143 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 143 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 58 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 4 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Max Verstappen's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been reduced to 59 points with seven rounds remaining.

The only change in the top eight is that George Russell has moved ahead of Sergio Perez - with Russell ahead due to having a win this season.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 4 476 2 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 456 3 Scuderia Ferrari 3 425 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 309 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 82 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 34 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 29 8 Williams Racing 0 16 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 13 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

McLaren lead the constructors' championship for the first time this season following Oscar Piastri's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari have closed in on Red Bull once again - they're just 31 points behind now with seven races remaining.

Williams have moved ahead of Alpine into eighth.