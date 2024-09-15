F1 World Championship points after 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren on track in Azerbaijan
McLaren on track in Azerbaijan
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7313
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2254
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari2235
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2222
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1184
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2166
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1143
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0143
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team058
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
17Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing04
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
22Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Max Verstappen's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been reduced to 59 points with seven rounds remaining. 

The only change in the top eight is that George Russell has moved ahead of Sergio Perez - with Russell ahead due to having a win this season.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team4476
2Oracle Red Bull Racing7456
3Scuderia Ferrari3425
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3309
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team082
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team034
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team029
8Williams Racing016
9BWT Alpine F1 Team013
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

McLaren lead the constructors' championship for the first time this season following Oscar Piastri's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari have closed in on Red Bull once again - they're just 31 points behind now with seven races remaining.

Williams have moved ahead of Alpine into eighth. 

