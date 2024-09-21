2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m29.646s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.125s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.431s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.540s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.559s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.807s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.864s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m30.949s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m30.989s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.082s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.114s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.187s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.265s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.367s 15 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.440s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.559s 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.561s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.719s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.098s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.652s

Lando Norris dominated the final F1 practice session at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, topping the timesheets by over 0.4s.

Norris set a blistering lap to top the order for McLaren, well clear of George Russell.

It was Oscar Piastri in third, albeit 0.7s down on his teammate's mighty benchmark.

Max Verstappen was a strong fourth - although the gap to McLaren will worry Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.