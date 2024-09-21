2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.646s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.125s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.431s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.540s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.559s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.807s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.864s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.949s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m30.989s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.082s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.114s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.187s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.265s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.367s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.440s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.559s
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.561s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.719s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.098s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.652s
Lando Norris dominated the final F1 practice session at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, topping the timesheets by over 0.4s.
Norris set a blistering lap to top the order for McLaren, well clear of George Russell.
It was Oscar Piastri in third, albeit 0.7s down on his teammate's mighty benchmark.
Max Verstappen was a strong fourth - although the gap to McLaren will worry Red Bull.
Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.