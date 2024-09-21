2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m29.646s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.125s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.431s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.540s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.559s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.807s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.864s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m30.949s
9Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m30.989s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.082s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.114s
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.187s
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.265s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.367s
15Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.440s
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.559s
17Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.561s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.719s
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.098s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.652s

Lando Norris dominated the final F1 practice session at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, topping the timesheets by over 0.4s.

Norris set a blistering lap to top the order for McLaren, well clear of George Russell.

It was Oscar Piastri in third, albeit 0.7s down on his teammate's mighty benchmark.

Max Verstappen was a strong fourth - although the gap to McLaren will worry Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.

