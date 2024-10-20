2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari56 Laps
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+8.562s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+19.412s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+20.354s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+21.921s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+56.295s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+59.072s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+62.957s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+70.563s
10Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing+71.979s
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+79.782s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+90.558s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
 Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamDNF

Charles Leclerc dominated the United States Grand prix after taking the lead into Turn 1.

Leclerc made the most of Max Verstappen's late lunge on Lando Norris into the first corner, overtaking those two and teammate Carlos Sainz.

In the end, Sainz undercut Verstappen to give Ferrari a 1-2 finish at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris finished third on track but was handed a five-second time penalty for 'leaving the track and gaining an advantage' in his duel with Verstappen.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results
Lap 1