2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 56 Laps 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +8.562s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +19.412s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +20.354s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +21.921s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +56.295s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +59.072s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +62.957s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +70.563s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing +71.979s 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +79.782s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +90.558s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF

Charles Leclerc dominated the United States Grand prix after taking the lead into Turn 1.

Leclerc made the most of Max Verstappen's late lunge on Lando Norris into the first corner, overtaking those two and teammate Carlos Sainz.

In the end, Sainz undercut Verstappen to give Ferrari a 1-2 finish at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris finished third on track but was handed a five-second time penalty for 'leaving the track and gaining an advantage' in his duel with Verstappen.