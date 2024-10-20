2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|56 Laps
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+8.562s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+19.412s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+20.354s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+21.921s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+56.295s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+59.072s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+62.957s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+70.563s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|+71.979s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+79.782s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+90.558s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
Charles Leclerc dominated the United States Grand prix after taking the lead into Turn 1.
Leclerc made the most of Max Verstappen's late lunge on Lando Norris into the first corner, overtaking those two and teammate Carlos Sainz.
In the end, Sainz undercut Verstappen to give Ferrari a 1-2 finish at the Circuit of the Americas.
Lando Norris finished third on track but was handed a five-second time penalty for 'leaving the track and gaining an advantage' in his duel with Verstappen.