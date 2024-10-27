F1 World Championship points after 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.
Here are the F1 standings following the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|362
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|315
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|291
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|251
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|240
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|189
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|177
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|150
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|9
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|2
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's lead has been cut down to 47 points with four rounds to go ahead of Lando Norris.
This was after Verstappen was hit with two 10-second time penalties for incidents with his main title rival.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|566
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|537
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|512
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|366
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|86
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|46
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|36
|8
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|14
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
It looks like it will be McLaren versus Ferrari for the F1 constructors' championship, with 29 points between the two teams with four to go.