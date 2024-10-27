F1 World Championship points after 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Here are the F1 standings following the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7362
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3315
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3291
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2251
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari2240
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2189
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1177
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0150
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team031
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team09
17Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team02
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
22Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
23Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Max Verstappen's lead has been cut down to 47 points with four rounds to go ahead of Lando Norris.

This was after Verstappen was hit with two 10-second time penalties for incidents with his main title rival.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5566
2Scuderia Ferrari5537
3Oracle Red Bull Racing7512
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3366
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team086
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team046
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team036
8Williams Racing017
9BWT Alpine F1 Team014
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

It looks like it will be McLaren versus Ferrari for the F1 constructors' championship, with 29 points between the two teams with four to go.

