F1 World Championship points after 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix

Here are the F1 standings following the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 362 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 315 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 291 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 251 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 240 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 189 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 177 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 150 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 31 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 9 17 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 2 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Max Verstappen's lead has been cut down to 47 points with four rounds to go ahead of Lando Norris.

This was after Verstappen was hit with two 10-second time penalties for incidents with his main title rival.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 566 2 Scuderia Ferrari 5 537 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 512 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 366 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 86 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 46 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 36 8 Williams Racing 0 17 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 14 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

It looks like it will be McLaren versus Ferrari for the F1 constructors' championship, with 29 points between the two teams with four to go.