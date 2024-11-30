2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full results from Sprint Race at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full F1 race results from the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|19 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0.136s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0.410s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1.326s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5.073s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5.650s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8.508s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10.368s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14.513s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15.485s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19.204s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|23.351s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|24.421s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|30.379s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|33.062s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|34.356s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|35.102s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|35.639s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|71.436s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|74.371s
Oscar Piastri took the sprint race victory in Qatar after Lando Norris let him through on the run to the line.
Norris dominated the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar but relinquished the lead on the final lap.
Norris decided to do so after Piastri let his teammate win in Brazil when the title was still up for grabs.
It's an important 1-2 for McLaren as they move one step closer to their first F1 constructors' title since 1998.
George Russell completed the top three ahead of the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.