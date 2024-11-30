2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full results from Sprint Race at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full F1 race results from the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team19 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0.136s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0.410s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1.326s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari5.073s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5.650s
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team8.508s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing10.368s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team14.513s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team15.485s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team19.204s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber23.351s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team24.421s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team30.379s
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing33.062s
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team34.356s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team35.102s
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing35.639s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber71.436s
20Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing74.371s

Oscar Piastri took the sprint race victory in Qatar after Lando Norris let him through on the run to the line.

Norris dominated the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar but relinquished the lead on the final lap.

Norris decided to do so after Piastri let his teammate win in Brazil when the title was still up for grabs.

It's an important 1-2 for McLaren as they move one step closer to their first F1 constructors' title since 1998. 

George Russell completed the top three ahead of the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

