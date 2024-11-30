Here are the full F1 race results from the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 19 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0.136s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0.410s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1.326s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5.073s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5.650s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 8.508s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 10.368s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14.513s 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15.485s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19.204s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 23.351s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 24.421s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 30.379s 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 33.062s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 34.356s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 35.102s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 35.639s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 71.436s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 74.371s

Oscar Piastri took the sprint race victory in Qatar after Lando Norris let him through on the run to the line.

Norris dominated the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar but relinquished the lead on the final lap.

Norris decided to do so after Piastri let his teammate win in Brazil when the title was still up for grabs.

It's an important 1-2 for McLaren as they move one step closer to their first F1 constructors' title since 1998.

George Russell completed the top three ahead of the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.