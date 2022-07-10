FIA Formula 2 2022 - Austria - Full Feature Race Results

F2
10 Jul 2022
FIA Formula 2 2022 - Austria - Full Feature Race Results

Full feature race results for the eighth round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in Austria.

FIA Formula 2 Championship - Austria - Feature Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamTime
1Richard VerschoorNEDTrident40 Laps
2Jehan DaruvalaINDPrema Racing+ 13.736s
3Logan SargeantUSACarlin+ 14.101s
4Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+ 14.615s
5Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing+ 15.719s
6Dennis HaugerNORPrema Racing+ 20.100s
7Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+ 24.238s
8Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+ 26.253s
9Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+ 27.246s
10Juri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+ 27.973s
11Roy NissanyISRDAMS+ 28.543s
12Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+ 30.065s
13Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+ 33.107s
14Theo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+ 33.943s
15Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+ 40.861s
16Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+ 43.050s
17Marino SatoJPNUNI-Virtuosi Racing+ 46.157s
18Celment NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+ 1m12.707s
19Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+ 1 Lap
20Jack DoohanAUSUNI-Virtuosi Racing+ 1 Lap
21Cem BolukbasiTURCharouz Racing SystemDNF
22Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand PrixDNF
 