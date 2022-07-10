FIA Formula 2 2022 - Austria - Full Feature Race Results
10 Jul 2022
Full feature race results for the eighth round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in Austria.
|FIA Formula 2 Championship - Austria - Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|Trident
|40 Laps
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Prema Racing
|+ 13.736s
|3
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|+ 14.101s
|4
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|+ 14.615s
|5
|Roberto Merhi
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|+ 15.719s
|6
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|Prema Racing
|+ 20.100s
|7
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+ 24.238s
|8
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|+ 26.253s
|9
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|+ 27.246s
|10
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|+ 27.973s
|11
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|+ 28.543s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|+ 30.065s
|13
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|+ 33.107s
|14
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|+ 33.943s
|15
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|+ 40.861s
|16
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|+ 43.050s
|17
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|+ 46.157s
|18
|Celment Novalak
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+ 1m12.707s
|19
|Amaury Cordeel
|BEL
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|21
|Cem Bolukbasi
|TUR
|Charouz Racing System
|DNF
|22
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|DNF