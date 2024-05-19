Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying - As it happened

Relive the live updates from Fast 12 Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500

19 May 2024
20:59
7th to 12th place decided:

7th. Rinus Veekay

8th. Pato O'Ward

9th. Felix Rosenqvist

10th. Takuma Sato

11th. Kyle Kirkwood

12th. Ryan Hunter-Reay

20:57
That is all from the Fast 12:

The drivers progressing into the Fast Six are: Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, and Santino Ferrucci.

20:56
Will Power goes second:

Will Power could not beat his team-mate as he goes second with an average speed of 233.483mph!

20:52
One last run to go, and it is Will Power on track:

Will Power is the last driver to take on a Fast 12 Qualifying run.

20:50
Scott McLaughlin blows everyone out of the water:

Scott McLaughlin moves the bar by a long way as he takes top spot and claims a Fast Six spot with an average speed of 233.492mph!

20:47
Scott McLaughlin takes to the circuit:

Team Penske gets on track again as Scott McLaughlin begins his Fast 12 Qualifying run.

20:46
Josef Newgarden is into the Fast Six:

The reigning Indy500 Champion it was expected that Josef Newgarden would get into the Fast Six, and Newgarden did it in sensational style as he took top spot with an average speed of 233.286mph!

20:42
Josef Newgarden is up next:

The first Team Penske driver to take on the Fast 12 is the reigning Indy500 driver, Josef Newgarden.

20:41
Alexander Rossi gets into the Fast Six:

Alexander Rossi takes the top spot away from his team-mate Larson with a 233.071mph as he qualifies for the Firestone Fast Six!

20:38
The pressure is on Alexander Rossi:

After his new team-mate, Kyle Larson, claimed a Fast Six spot the pressure is on Alexander Rossi to do the same!

20:37
Kyle Kirkwood blows it on Lap Four:

Kyle Kirkwood was setting good speeds on the first three laps but made a massive mistake on Lap Four and set an average speed of 230.993mph.

20:34
Kyle Kirkwood out on track:

After Kyle Larson set a rapid pace just now can Kyle Kirkwood match the rookie?

20:32
Kyle Larson steals the show:

From NASCAR to IndyCar, Kyle Larson goes top in the Fast 12 Qualifying as it stands and guarantees his place in the Fast Six!

20:29
NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, is on track:

All eyes are on Kyle Larson as he takes on his first ever Fast 12 Qualifying in his first ever Indy500!

20:28
Felix Rosenqvist does not match earlier pace:

After a fast morning Practice, Felix Rosenqvist struggles in the Fast 12 Qualifying and sets an average speed of 232.305mph to slot into fourth as it stands.

20:24
Felix Rosenqvist is next on track:

After finishing eighth yesterday Felix Rosenqvist is up next to try and get his place in the Firestone Fast Six.

20:23
Santino Ferrucci goes fastest:

Santino Ferrucci sets an average speed of 232.723mph to put himself on top as it stands!

20:20
Santino Ferrucci up next:

Santino Ferrucci will take on his Fast 12 Qualifying run next after issues this morning...

20:19
Takuma Sato Fast 12 Qualifying Run:

Two-time Indy 500 Winner, Takuma Sato, sets an average speed of 232.171mph to put himself third so far...

20:15
Pato O'Ward Completes Qualifying run:

Pato O'Ward goes quicker than Hunter-Reay but slower than Veekay with an average speed of 232.584, will it be enough to be in the top six?

20:14
Fast 12 Qualifying:

This Qualifying session will decide who will start in positions seventh to 12th with the top six advancing on to the Firestone Fast Six!

20:12
Opening Laps:

The opening runs are in as Ryan Hunter-Reay sets an average speed of 230.567mph and Rinus Veekay sets an average speed of 232.610mph.